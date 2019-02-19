The 6.2in LCD display on the Moto G7 Plus is a Full HD+ resolution, meaning it’s got a few extra pixels (2270 x 1080) to account for the taller 19:9 aspect ratio.

It’s an impressive screen for the cash. Netflix streams look crisp and detailed, and colours are punchy but well-judged. Blacks go decently deep for an LCD screen too, and you are even able to tweak the colour palette to your taste, which is a nice touch at this level.

You could do this on the G6 Plus but you get an extra option here. It comes with Saturated selected as standard, but I prefer it on Boosted, which adds a touch more richness to colours than the more straitlaced Natural, and a hint more warmth.

The display won’t manage the retina-searing brightness of something like a Samsung Galaxy S9, but it’ll go plenty bright enough for you to be able to use it in outdoors on a sunny day, though the screen is a little more reflective than we'd like.

All good stuff, then, but in reality, there’s not been any huge strides forward from the G6 Plus, which had an equally lovely screen.

That’s not the case for the sound though, which has seen some improvements. The G7 Plus introduces stereo speakers here – up from the single mono speaker on its predecessor.

This helps sound to go louder and sound fuller-bodied if you’re listening to stuff without headphones. Obviously, like any good citizen, you’ll plug a pair in (via the 3.5mm jack, no less) for any listening in public, which is where you’ll get the best sound quality.

Once again, Dolby Audio is baked in here and can’t be turned off for the loudspeaker, but can be tweaked for headphone listening. The Smart Audio option selects Music or Video presets based on what you are doing (Music boosts the bass and Video boosts the treble), or you can set custom levels. Call me a party pooper, but I personally preferred the sound with it switched off entirely.