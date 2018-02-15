Misfit Vapor

Once upon a time, Misfit was an interesting little wearable company, content to pump out trackers that looked a bit like jewellery. And not in a “buy it now for only $17.99 plus $9.99 shipping on QVC” kinda way.

Misfit has just about outgrown its name, though, because now it makes wearables that look quite a lot like those of the big players. It offers analogue smartwatches like the Command, and now the Vapor, an Android Wear watch.

Like every Android Wear watch under the sun, it seems oddly familiar, with no standard-setting fitness skills, a regulation one-day battery life, and only one design USP. Honestly, we were struggling to get all that excited - but then it does cost significantly less than some rivals.

Looking to try Android Wear 2.0 for under £200? You'll want to read on.