The Libratone Zipp 2 is a portable wireless speaker with Alexa voice control. See how we crammed all the key words into the opening sentence there? Search engine optimisation gold.

More importantly, going on Libratone’s pedigree in mains-free audio - and that distinctly non-throwaway price - it should be a bit good.

Libratone is a Danish company, which always helps, and the original Zipp was widely praised for its punchy 360° sound. This new version has the same cylindrical form and ‘designer’ colour options, but it adds the one thing every speaker apparently needs in its locker for 2019: a in-built voice assistant.

Let’s be clear, though. It may look a bit like an Amazon Echo, but this is really a music machine with added Alexa smarts rather than an AI butler with added tunes. That is to say, the Zipp 2 doesn’t want to sit in the kitchen giving you weather updates while you grate cheese - it wants to party.