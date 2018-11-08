You’re spoiled for choice if you’ve got £350 or so to spend on a smart speaker - all shapes, sizes, colours and levels of performance are available to you.

So then what if your new smart speaker has to speak to your inner guitar hero? What if you want your new smart speaker to invoke images of Pete Townshend writing off another night’s profits as he trashes his equipment? Of Lemmy standing impassively in front of a wall of roaring amplification? Of Kurt Cobain lighting up yet another on-stage cigarette?

Well, what you want is the new Marshall Stanmore II Voice. It’s got the wireless convenience you crave and an Alexa interface that makes it as smart as the smartest speakers around. Plus it looks so much like a little Marshall guitar amp you’ll be tempted to rush to the edge of your (imaginary) stage and throw the Devil’s horns hand-shapes at your (imaginary) audience.