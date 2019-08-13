After the G8 ThinQ missed the mark when it came to being an outstanding flagship, LG has changed tack for the V50 ThinQ, ditching the G8’s awkward gesture gimmicks in favour of 5G and ‘foldable phone, but not really’ credentials.

Shipping with a Dual Screen case, the inside of the folio cover is a second screen. While the rest of the phone is perfectly well-specced, does its beefy bundled folding case simply detract, or is it a much-needed point of differentiation in a sea of perfectly well-specced 5G phones?

When it comes to price, the LG G8 ThinQ 5G is available on-contract on EE in the UK from £69 per month with an up-front cost of £50. While that’s cheaper than the priciest 5G phone, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G, you’re still paying a huge premium for the 5G-factor - and there’s a good chance you don’t need to rush into it.

If you’re going for a 5G phone because you want speed, 5G coverage needs to reach you; otherwise, you might as well opt for a much cheaper 4G phone. At the time of writing this review, only EE and Vodafone have gone live with their 5G services in the UK, with Three and O2 hot on their tails.

Coverage is sparse right now, but the upshot is, it’s only going to get better. If you have the cash and want to future proof your phone - by all means, get on the 5G train. If you’re frugal and want to see how the roll-out pans out though, 4G is still plenty fast and unlike 5G, it’s in a lot of places right now.

Still, 5G or no 5G, the LG V50 ThinQ is a unique phone thanks to its Dual Screen accessory, included as standard when bought on EE in the UK.