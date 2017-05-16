On to the important stuff then, and straight out of the box this OLED is a banger. You’ll probably want to switch from the pre-selected Eco picture mode to Standard for most of your viewing, but few further tweaks are required unless you’re a stickler for your own pictorial preferences. From 4K HDR to standard def, the E7 proves itself a trusty purveyor of top notch telly. And Jeremy Kyle.

For all daytime ITV’s undoubted qualities, it’s not the kind of output you want to test the E7 with. Marco Polo in 4K HDR? Now we’re talking. It might not be classic television, but there are few better shows for making the most out of an OLED.

The lantern scene towards the end of the first episode plays right into its hands with an array of floating lights against a pitch black sky, and here the E7 is clearly an improvement on last year’s sets. That’s thanks to a 25% increase in peak brightness and a boost in detail. So not only do the lanterns stand out more brightly than ever against the entirely uniform blackness of the night sky, they also glow more naturally. It’s a gorgeous scene to stare at, and one that really shows OLED's superiority over backlit LCD sets from Samsung and the like, which just can’t achieve the same crisp blacks.

When it comes to High Dynamic Range (the telly tech that allows for awesome contrast), this E7 is future-proofed to the hilt. It supports all four major formats to have been announced so far - HDR10, Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Hybrid-Log Gamma - and that means you’ll be sorted for both future seasons of Stranger Things and World Cup finals.

Even if you’ve got ridiculously fast broadband for 4K streaming, are the proud owner of a PS4 Pro and are signed up to either Sky Q or BT TV, you’ll probably still end up watching a bucketload of full HD telly on the E7. As you’d expect, this LG has your back.

Play The Revenant on Blu-ray and the faces of the frontiersmen are rendered in all of their craggy, battered, weather-worn glory, and the landscape is stunningly presented whether viewed up-close in the forest scenes or enjoyed in one of the many beautiful vistas. Even standard-def stuff is passable, with an impressive clarity and control considering the amount of upscaling going on.