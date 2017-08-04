Let's get the hardware out of the way first, as we're not talking anything fancy. Whether you go for the 8in or 10in Tab 4, you'll get a Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU and 2GB of RAM, backed up by either 16GB or 32GB of storage. That's just about enough for most multimedia jobs, like YouTube video, Spotify streaming and the odd game or two.

Both tablets make do with a 1200x800 resolution IPS screen, meaning you get a slightly sharper look on the 8in Tab, but only slightly - we're still talking about budget devices here, so OLED and 4K are out of the question. They're not bad screens, either; colours looked vibrant enough, and although I didn't get to take them outside, brightness seemed reasonable. The bezels are fairly chunky, but at least that gives you someting to hold without obscuring the screen with your digits.

It's a similar story with the front and rear cameras: both tabs get the same 5MP rear shooter and 2MP selfie cam up front. They're fine for video calls, but leave 'em at home if you're after something to take decent photos with. You're stuck with charging over microUSB, too.

The bigger picture here is design and build quality. These tabs look great, considering the price, with sculpted lines that let the built-in speakers point towards, instead of away from you, and a solid plastic construction that you won't mind letting your kids get their paws all over. The textured finish gives you something to grip on to as well, which is nice.

Lenovo's spin on Android hasn't changed all that much from last year, with a smattering of custom icons but otherwise a fairly standard layout. It's easy to find your way around, and doesn't get in the way of using your apps. Thumbs up all round, really.