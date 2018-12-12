Wireless speakers with a voice assistant element are now as commonplace as baked beans in greasy spoons.

And the growth in their popularity has pretty much mirrored the initial growth in the wireless speaker market when that first became 'A Thing'.

It’s built around entry-level, properly affordable stuff and high-end, aspirational, design-led and expensive gear. The middle ground - call it £350 to £600 - is, by contrast, a bit lonely.

Klipsch sees that void and wants to fill it - with this, a voice-powered speaker called The Three with Google Assistant.

And if someone’s going to hold the centre of the market, Klipsch has just a strong a claim as anyone else.

The American specialist is a 70 years-plus veteran of the loudspeaker industry and a legend of American cinema systems - so why shouldn’t Klipsch (and its rather awkwardly named The Three with Google Assistant) own a slice of the midrange ‘voice assistant speaker with multi-room capability’ market?