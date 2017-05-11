How do smart lights improve on the humble light switch? Systems like Trådfri are less about saving time, and more about getting loads more control over your lights without any rewiring, plus saving some money too.

You can control Ikea's smart lights in one of three ways: with a little puck controller that attaches magnetically to your wall, via the Trådfri smartphone app (iOS and Android), or using a motion sensor.

If you want the many extra features that come with the app (and as a Stuff reader, you almost certainly will) you’ll need the gateway that comes with the £69 Starter Kit. No gateway means no app, and no ability to set timers or manage groups of lights.

On the other hand, the gateway also takes up yet one of your router's precious Ethernet ports and goes a bit against Ikea's plug-and-play simplicity.

That's why Ikea lets you build a system using just its puck-shaped controller and some bulbs, for a stripped down intro to smart lighting. This controller comes bundled in the £29 Dimming kit.

The controller itself – which Ikea strangely calls a 'steering device', in case you want to feel like you’re captain of your smart lighting ship – is simpler than Philips' dimmer switch. It doesn't let you switch between groups of lights, or trigger 'scenes', but it is a much quicker way to control your lights than fishing around for your smartphone.

A word of warning though: the controller is strangely an essential part of the Trådfri system. You can’t just buy a gateway and some bulbs, then rely on the app.

An even more hands-free way to turn on your lights is the motion sensor. The big downer here is that it isn't weatherproof, so can't be used to trigger your outdoor porch light.

But I found it to be a handy thing to stick in the hallway to help save energy. You can set the sensor to turn off automatically after one, five or ten minutes, and there's also a night mode that means it’ll only motion-trigger lights in the evening.