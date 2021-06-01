Huawei has tricked out the Vision S with quite a number of interesting features, but we’re going to start with the stuff our review sample goes without. Some of these are unique to our screen, but some will be missing from every UK version of the Huawei Vision S.

Our Vision S is not a UK sample. Huawei has been promising/threatening this television for quite a while now, and quite obviously has become impatient to see how it’s received in Blighty. So in the absence of a UK version, we’re testing something that’s tailored to the Malaysian market. Which means it goes without all of the most popular Western streaming service apps, as well as featuring some menus that this particular Westerner isn’t educated enough to understand.

Of course, once the Huawei Vision S is ready for sale in the UK, those shortcomings will be rectified - or so Huawei promises. What won’t change, though, is the lack of TV tuners here. That’s right, the Huawei Vision S isn’t, strictly speaking, a television - because a television has to be able to receive broadcast television transmissions. What the Vision S is, in fact, is a gigantic monitor.

In some ways, of course, that’s neither here nor there. The way people consume video content has changed immeasurably during the course of this century, and if your Huawei Vision S features Netflix, BBC iPlayer and every other worthwhile streaming and catch-up service, the fact that it’s not actually a television may not be that much of an issue. Don’t imagine you’ll get away without paying a license fee, mind you.

And anyway, there are plenty of quite television-y aspects to the Huawei’s feature-set. This is an edge-lit 4K LED/LCD 120Hz screen, with support for HLG and HDR10 HDR standards - but no HDR10+ or Dolby Vision dynamic metadata capability. It has three HDMI 2.0 inputs, an Ethernet socket, a USB 2.0 input, a 3.5mm analogue ‘AV’ socket and a digital coaxial input.

Wireless connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There’s a little magnetic housing at the top of the rear of the panel - this is where the Huawei’s 13MP camera clips into place. There’s an app called MeeTime, from where owners of Huawei smartphones (or Android devices running 8.0 onwards) can make video calls to other MeeTime fans - and when you video calls are happening at a 1920 x 1080 resolution on a 65in screen, it’s quite a different experience to the Skype-via-laptop we’ve all become used to.

The audio system features four horn-loaded drivers (two covering the full frequency range, and two high-frequency tweeters) powered by 10 watts each. Huawei confirms there’s a sound cavity of a litre in which they’re able to do their thing - which is a) a fair bit more than most flatscreens enjoy and b) goes some way to explaining the Huawei Vision S’s relative depth.