Huawei MateBook 13

The MateBook 13 is supposed to sit somewhere between the MateBook D and the MateBook X Pro, but in the hand it definitely feels like it’s on the premium end of the spectrum.

Were it not for the smaller size, it looks pretty much indistinguishable from the X Pro, with the same aluminum design and sandblasted finish. It’s just slightly thicker than its big bro, but still thinner than the MacBook Air 2018, and feels more than sturdy enough to throw in and out of a bag. Clocking in at 1.3kg, it won’t weigh it down much either.

Once again, the power button located on the top right of the keyboard doubles up as a fingerprint sensor, and the device takes less than eight seconds to boot.

The MateBook 13 also features the same pleasingly clicky spill-proof chiclet keyboard as the X Pro, which is almost inarguably better to type on than the sunken butterfly keyboard found on modern MacBooks. And it’s generously sized trackpad is hard to find fault with on first impression.

Compared to CES standouts like Asus’ ZenBook S13, there’s a bit of bezel on show. It’s not enough to be unsightly though, and it means Huawei was able to move the webcam back to the top of the panel, rather than hiding it in the keyboard like it did with the X Pro. The MateBook 13 loses precious gimmick points then, but most people are going to find the positioning more practical.

You get two USB-C ports and a headphone jack, and Huawei kindly throws in a dock that includes a USB-A port, VGA, HDMI and an additional USB-C. Can’t argue with that.