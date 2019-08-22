How big is too big? Isn’t that the eternal question; when it comes to phones, 7.2 inches is most definitely too big for most. This reviewer happens to be a bit of a giant: 6’4 with a hand-span of 12 piano keys. While we found the Mate 20 X 5G’s massive frame just about manageable one-handed, for most, its size will make it a non-starter unless you’re happy using two hands and stowing your phone in a bag for the most part.

At 233g and 174.6mm tall, this phone is long and heavy too, but it manages to look elegant with its heft. The curved glass back has a ‘hyper optical’ pattern, which is subtly stripy and a touch grippier than the back of the P30 Pro. It doesn’t totally repel fingerprints, but it does a better job than smooth glass as found on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. As for colours, it’s available in a deep emerald green colour and looks very fancy. There’s also a square camera array, as well as a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.

The sides are polished metal, feel expensive, and the ports and buttons are very standard Huawei fare - there’s an IR blaster to control your TV, power and volume buttons and a USB-C port. The omission of a headphone jack by comparison to the original is a strange thing, though the phone does ship with an adapter in the box so you can use wired cans in a pinch.

The Mate 20 X 5G also ships with a case in the box and is IP53 dust and splash protected, but don’t go dunking it unless you want to end up with a pricey brick on your hands. As for the screen, it’s an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 7.2in OLED display with a water droplet notch and Full HD resolution.

In the flesh, it looks monstrous and stunning, with bright colours, deep blacks and HDR 10 support, not to mention Gorilla Glass protection and a pre-fitted screen protector. On paper though, with a pixel density of 346 PPI, it’s the least sharp Android flagship around, just bettering the iPhone XR. Side-by-side with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, for example, it just can’t stack up from a quality point of view.

With excellent viewing angles, brightness levels and responsiveness though, not to mention sensational OLED depth and pop, when you forget the numbers and the Galaxy S10 5G’s existence, it’s still a stunner.