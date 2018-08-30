How shiny do you like your smartphone? Does the prospect of buffing fingerprints off your shiny handset alarm or excite you? Both answers are valid and may lead you to the U12 Life. That's because although the phone is very (and I mean, very) shiny, there are also less gleaming bits as well.

The top half of the phone sports a mirror-finish, to the extent that you really don't need to carry a mirror when you have this phone. Both colours (it comes in Moonlight Blue and Twilight Purple) look great, though the blue is much darker, the purple lighter and brighter.

In both cases, the colours change radically as the light does. This is because of the Optical Spectrum Hybrid Deposition materials added to phone's glass finish - fancy talk for the microscopic metallic particles added to HTC's now-familiar, shimmering Liquid Surface effect.

If shiny phones set your OCD into overdrive though, there are still bits you'll like about the U12 Life.

The bottom half of the phone's back is the same colour as the top, but here it's broken up with matte-finish stripes. HTC has a special name for these, too - 3D Ultra Stripes, no less. They give a pleasing but rough finish to the phone, giving the glass handset a much grippier feel in the hand.

That's why they don't run all the way to the top of the phone, because you don't routinely hold a handset like that. Not only does it feel more secure to hold, the matte stripes make fingerprints less pronounced.

All things considered, it looks tremendous. But there's one anomaly, which we might as well come to now.

HTC has mounted the fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone. Now, the very name of what kind of sensor it is gives you the clue that is going to be touched by your finger. Often.

So, it might come as a surprise that HTC left the area around the sensor as shiny as possible. The company says it considered all the ways it could make the sensor look and liked this best.

In other words, don't be surprised that the fingerprint sensor turns out to be a, er, fingerprint magnet.

Other design elements of note include a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the flagship HTC U12+, as well as stereo speakers on the front.