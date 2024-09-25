You won’t believe what this robot vac and mop combo is hiding

Robot vacuums are one of my favourite devices to clean my home. They take the hard work out of cleaning up dirt, letting a smart home device do everything for you. But they’re not perfect. What if you need to quickly spot clean? Or really dig into those corners? Or even suck up cobwebs on the ceiling? That’s where a stick vac comes in handy, but nobody wants two vacuums at home. Enter Yeedi’s new C12 Combo. The base station for this robot vacuum and mop doubles up as a stick vac you can move freely.

The Yeedi C12 Combo is the first all-in-one device that combines a robot vacuum, mop, docking station, and a stick vac for those moments when you need a bit of manual intervention.

It’s packing a powerful 95AW vacuum that’s built to handle not just light dust, but also those “I should’ve hoovered a week ago” messes. There’s a ZeroTangle floor brush, because we all know how annoying it is when your vacuum chokes on a stray hair. There’s a 340ml water tank for proper wet mopping. Plus, this robot can detect when it’s on carpet or hard floor.

You get an LED headlight on the stick vac, to help you see even the smallest of dust bunnies. Throw in a few swappable tools like a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 dusting brush, and the C12 Combo covers all the bases. Yeedi reckons the auto-empty bin lets you ignore the thing for up to seven weeks. That’s nearly two months of not thinking about vacuuming.

If you don’t need the stick vac, Yeedi’s new robot vacuum and mop is the M12 Ultra Plus. With 11,800 Pa suction and some very clever edge mopping tech, it’s designed to get into every awkward corner your house has to offer. It’s got the same ZeroTangle tech to tackle hair on your floor. Plus, it self-cleans with hot water mop washing.

Fancy stepping up your home cleaning game? The Yeedi C12 Combo is retailing at $899 (about £740), and the Yeedi M12 Ultra Plus will set you back $1099 (roughly £905). Both will be available for purchase on Amazon. Current Yeedi users, or anyone with a non-Yeedi vacuum, can score a $50 discount on the C12 Combo.