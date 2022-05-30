Xiaomi’s new wallet-friendly 4K TVs have built-in Alexa smarts

Xiaomi has just unveiled its TV F2 Series, hoping to woo potential buyers with a combination of sleek design and Fire TV brains.

Powered by Amazon’s Fire OS, the 43in, 50in, and 55in models are available now directly from Amazon, for special introductory prices of £339, £379, and £424, respectively. Your cash will net you a 4K UHD (likely LED) panel, complete with support for HDR10 and a maximum 60Hz refresh rate.

While the latter won’t excite next-gen gamers rocking a 120Hz-compatible Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, it does offer Dolby Audio, DTS-Virtual:X, and DTS-HD support for various audio needs. As with most TVs however, you’ll want to upgrade to a soundbar or external speakers for a punchier setup.

The real mass appeal though, is Fire OS, complete with built-in Alexa voice control, letting you do things like navigate menus, turn on the TV, and fire up shows on apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video using nothing but your voice. The inclusion of Alexa also unlocks all the usual voice assistant gubbins too, like checking the weather, or controlling your entire smart home setup. Apple AirPlay support is also thrown in, letting users directly cast content from their fruit-emblazoned device of choice.

Connections around the back include four HDMI ports (versions unspecified at the time of writing), two USB 2 ports, an Ethernet port for wired connections, a headphone jack, and a CI slot. All that is crammed into a design which, while a little chunky from the side, looks beautifully svelte and minimal from the front, with near-invisible bezels and thin-profile stand feet.

The introductory prices mentioned earlier will be valid until 6 June, after which you’ll be parting with £399, £449, and £499 for the 43in, 50in, and 55in models.