Xiaomi’s Mi Box S offers voice-controlled 4K streaming at a bargain price

Shouting at the television used to be very much a one-way interaction. No matter how much you bellowed at those “useless, overpaid donkeys” to just “stick it in the bloody net” your instructions would tend to go unfulfilled. While Xiaomi’s Mi Box S might not change the fortunes of your football team, it does at least have Google’s Assistant built in, so you can stream stuff to it over Chromecast using just your voice. Powered by Android TV, its starting line-up is certainly impressive, with support for 4K HDR, Dolby DTS audio, a quad-core processor and separate graphics chip. It’s not available in the UK just yet, but a US price of $59 suggests that when it arrives on Amazon, it’ll be something of a bargain.