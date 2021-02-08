Xiaomi partners with the Mercedes F1 Team to bring some sparkle to its Pro 2 e-scooter

One of the most popular electric scooters you’ve probably spotted whizzing past you during the bland commute of pre-pandemic life is back with pizazz. Building on the popularity of the M356 and the standard Pro 2, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition (€799) adds a touch of F1 styling borrowed from, you guessed it, the Mercedes F1 Team. And although the max speeds of 25km/h might be impressive for an e-scooter, Lewis Hamilton isn’t swapping his current whip any time soon. It lasts 45km on a single charge, is equipped with bright headlight and reflectors, a double braking system, plus an easy folding design so you can pack it down and carry it like a huge umbrella under your arm.