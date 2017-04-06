This wireless power pack sack would make the Energiser bunny proud

Forget cable clutter: the wireless power back built into Knomo’s gadget-friendly grab bag will keep your phone topped up without having to plug in first. The high-tech holdall has Chipolo Bluetooth tracking, too, which can utter an ear-piercing 100dB scream whenever you can’t remember where you left your gear. Throw in RFID-blocking pockets, enough storage for all your tech, and a canvas construction that shrugs off rain showers, and this could be the be ultimate overnighter bag. You can snag one on Kickstarter for £189, ahead of the September launch when prices go up to £270.