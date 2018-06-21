You can now add Leica to the list of luxury watchmakers

The Leica name is well-known to anyone with a passing interest in photography, but a Leica watch? That’s a new one. Or a new two, to be exact, as the company has announced the Leica L1 and L2 timepieces, both of which will go on sale in the autumn. Naturally, they take design inspiration from Leica cameras, from the fluting on the crown - where you’ll also notice Leica’s signature red dot - to the cambered shape of the glass that is supposed to be reminiscent of a camera lens. Both models are mechanical with manual winding, and you can peek at the components through the transparent sapphire crystal back. No exact pricing details yet, but we do know that the L2 will also be available with an 18 karat rose gold case. Expect that one to cost slightly more than your latest Swatch.