Withings ScanWatch Horizon can take an ECG at the bottom of the sea

When you’re 100m below the surface of the ocean, you’re probably not too worried about who’s texting you or what’s coming up on your calendar, but Withings’ new ScanWatch Horizon (£499.95) is a smart timekeeper that’s not afraid of the deep. The sapphire glass casing with anti-reflection coating and titanium finish are able to withstand pressures of up to 10atm, while its diving watch credentials are boosted further by a stainless steel rotating bezel, laser engraved markings, hollow Luminova hands, and indices and indicators that make it easier to read when you’re submerged in the gloom. And while it’s capable of dealing with your standard phone notifications, it’s the advanced medical features you’ll be buying one for – the ScanWatch Horizon can monitor heart rate, ECG, breathing disturbances, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and track more than 30 different activities. It feeds the whole lot back to the Health Mate app, although unless you’ve got a mini submarine for your phone, it’s probably best to do that back on dry land.