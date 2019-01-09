Withings to launch first analog smartwatch with built-in ECG

Withings is looking to take on Apple by releasing the first analog smartwatch with a built-in ECG. For those not familiar with the acronym, an ECG (electrocardiogram) is a test that records the timing and strength of your heart beat to hopefully shed light on any potential irregularities. Apple introduced the feature to its own smartwatch lineup last year with the Series 4, and now Withings is following suit with the Withings Move ECG. As well as being able to detect atrial fibrillation episodes (those little flutters in your chest), the Move ECG is also a rather fetching, water-resistant activity tracker that should provide some extra motivation for those of you looking to embark on a new fitness routine.