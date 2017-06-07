This ticker does it all with just a single motion

Counting the time with just one hand is no simple task. We keep stumbling at five - which doesn’t make appointments easy. Somehow, though, this Kickstarter watch from Xeric manages to count through the hours using just a single pointer. Crafted from surgical-grade stainless steel and coated in sapphire crystal, the Soloscope Quartz (from US$199) employs one rotating arm to swing around a half-dome face. Each marker signifies five minutes (so catching the 8.07 will require some guesswork), with an inner and outer ring for the first and second halves of the day. Buy the square one for geometric mind-bending to match the time trickery.