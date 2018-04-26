Snapchat’s new Spectacles are ready for the beach

We were rather impressed by the first generation of Snapchat Spectacles upon their launch last summer, but this year’s second-gen update (£149.99, available now) takes the camera-equipped bins to dazzling new heights – or depths, as the case may be. Yep, thanks to a new water-resistant build, these Spectacles can take a swim, increasing your scope for capturing sweet new social media #content to share straight to your Snapchat account. A number of other improvements are on board too – a sleeker look, dual mics for clearer sound, improved video resolution and much faster transfer times – all of which go towards making this 2018 edition an oversharer’s dream bit of face furniture.