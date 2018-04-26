News
Snapchat’s new Spectacles are ready for the beach
Now with water resistance, better image quality and faster speed
We were rather impressed by the first generation of Snapchat Spectacles upon their launch last summer, but this year’s second-gen update (£149.99, available now) takes the camera-equipped bins to dazzling new heights – or depths, as the case may be. Yep, thanks to a new water-resistant build, these Spectacles can take a swim, increasing your scope for capturing sweet new social media #content to share straight to your Snapchat account. A number of other improvements are on board too – a sleeker look, dual mics for clearer sound, improved video resolution and much faster transfer times – all of which go towards making this 2018 edition an oversharer’s dream bit of face furniture.
