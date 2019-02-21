Samsung’s sportier Galaxy Watch Active wants to be your fitness pal

If you thought about buying yourself a Galaxy Watch but figured it looked a bit too straight-laced for your gruelling fitness regime, Samsung has just the thing for you. With its sportier design and strap the new Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch Active not only looks more the part, there are improvements underneath too. It can now measure your blood pressure, help you to destress when things get a bit much, plus there’s auto-detection of the most common activities, including running, cycling and rowing. This seems to have come at the expense of the standard Galaxy Watch’s rotating bezel, which is a real shame, but with a price of £229 it’s significantly more affordable than an Apple Watch.