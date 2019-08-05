Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 brings back the rotating bezel

Samsung’s original Galaxy Watch Active is barely six months old, but its maker has already trotted out a sequel in the shape of the - wait for it - the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The updated model brings back the rotating dial that was so popular on the regular Galaxy Watch, yet strangely absent on the first iteration of its fitness-focused spinoff. On the Galaxy Watch Active 2, though, the previously physical dial has become digital, letting you cycle through screens by running your finger clockwise or counter-clockwise around a touch-sensitive ring. You get the same rounded Super AMOLED display as before, in 40mm and 40mm options, with the other notable addition being an electrocardiogram (ECG), which will monitor the rhythm of the wearer’s heart and notify them about any irregularities. There’ll be an LTE version too, allowing you to access the internet and make calls when your phone isn’t handy. This could position the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as a genuine Apple Watch Series 4 rival when it arrives later this year.