Samsung Galaxy Fit keeps fitness tracking simple

Not everybody needs to know exactly how much oxygen is in their blood or whether they’re on track to beat Mo Farah in the marathon, but plenty of people could still do with something to get them off the sofa once in a while - and Samsung’s new waterproof Galaxy Fit could be just the thing. Weighing in at just 23g you’ll barely know you’re wearing it, although with sleep analysis and stress management, plus the ability to track over 90 different activities (and auto-detection for the most common), it’ll certainly make its presence known with stats. Chuck in a Super AMOLED touchscreen that also shows notifications from your phone and a price tag of just US$99 and the Galaxy Fit could be just the ticket.