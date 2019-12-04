The Reebok Forever Floatride Grow is an eco-friendly shoe made from beans and algae

The environmental trailblazers over at Reebok have unveiled a new sustainable sneaker that’s made out of plants. Christened the 'Forever Floatride Grow,' the eco-conscious running shoe is part of the company's broader mission to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics in footwear, and uses naturally sourced components throughout its design. The shoe’s responsive midsole, for example, is built from sustainably grown castor beans, while it also sports a eucalyptus tree upper that’s naturally biodegradable. Then there’s a sockliner made from Bloom algae foam (tasty), and a natural rubber outsole that’s been soured from sustainable rubber trees. Despite the fact its made out of beans and algae, the Forever Floatride actually looks pretty swish, which means you’ll be able to preserve your status as a proper peng hypebeast while also doing something good for the planet.