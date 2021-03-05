Razer’s Anzu specs are even smarter than they look

You can normally spot a Razer product by its array of flashing lights, but if you’re in the market for a pair of smart specs the last thing you want to look like is a walking disco. Fortunately, Razer has resisted the urge to adorn its Anzu glasses (£199.99) with customisable RGBs, instead opting for built-in low-latency Bluetooth speakers with 16mm drivers, a pair of omnidirectional microphones, and touch-sensitive controls for summoning your phone’s voice assistant. There’s a choice between two IPX4-rated frames, either rectangular (pictured) or round, but both weigh 48g or less, have a five-hour battery life, and come with lenses that’ll filter out 35% of blue light. That should help to reduce any eye strain that can be brought on from staring at screens all day, or you can swap in the included polarising anti-UV lenses. You know, in case for some reason you’re thinking of actually venturing outside.