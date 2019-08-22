News
The Pro Trek WSD-F21HR is the first Casio to feature heart rate tracking
Better late than never
We've got some big news for Casio lovers (all three of you). The company has just debuted its new Pro Trek WSD-F21HR ($499) smartwatch, which has the dubious honor of being the first Casio to feature a heart rate monitor. Given the feature is bread-and-butter stuff in the world of smart wristwear, it's hard to believe this is the first time it's been included on a Casio - but hey, at least it's finally here. Aside from being able to keep tabs on your heart rate via a dedicated watch face crammed with stats, the WSD-F21HR also features detailed colour maps (even offline), a 1.32in dual layer colour LCD and monochrome LCD display, and a lightweight, waterproof design that's built with endurance in mind. Just slap it on, and get trekking!
