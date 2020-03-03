Oppo's brand new smartwatch looks more than a little bit familiar

Oppo has shared a clearer look at its upcoming smartwatch, simply called the Oppo Watch, and it's impossible not to immediately draw comparisons with the Apple Watch. Much like its Cupertino counterpart, the Oppo Watch features a rounded square face, smooth matt strap, and even a rather familiar UI. Imitation, of course, is the sincerest form of flattery, and Oppo is likely hoping consumers will view its watch - which will work with Android devices - as a cheap alternative to Apple's premium timepiece. Although there's no word on pricing or tech specs just yet, Oppo has promised to reveal more at its upcoming Find X2 launch event on March 6. Stay tuned!