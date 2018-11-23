Oaxis Timepiece is a minimal combination of analogue watch, heart monitor and fitness aid

You like wearing an iconic analogue watch, also want to track your fitness, and you demand wrist-based nags for notifications. The snag: you’ve just run out of wrists. Fortunately, Oaxis Timepiece (about £70) combines all this into a single classy package. The minimal face design comes in 38mm and 41mm flavours, and keeps accurate time due to Ronda 2-pin hybrid quartz movement. At the bottom of the face is a tiny 0.42in OLED that displays notifications and fitness stats. Timepiece is waterproof to 30m and can track your heart rate, the combination of which should prove handy to, say, check you’re not panicking having fallen into a lagoon. The battery will last 30 days, too, so you need only charge the thing on a monthly basis. Set a reminder – Timepiece will notify you when it’s time.