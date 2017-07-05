Marloe’s Lomond is a hand-wound ticker for slow living sorts

Buzz. Ping. Beep. Gadgets are great, but sometimes it’s impossible to escape their insistent alerts clamouring for your attention. Strap on this stainless steel number from British brand Marloe (£449, due November) and you’ll soon be immersed in a world of sandblasted finishes and ceramic bezels, your bleeping Apple Watch a long-forgotten memory. It’ll still need your attention, mind, as it’s hand-wound. Unless you’re looking for a really, really laid-back lifestyle - in which case don’t wind it at all and revel in your newfound ability to stop time, while ogling the Sea-Gull ST1901 movement through the transparent back panel.