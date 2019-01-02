Make the world your instrument with the Specdrum music ring

Want to make music without dropping a wad of cash on fancy, singular instruments? Then have a gander at the Specdrum ($39) app-enabled musical ring. These slick little wearables literally turn colour into sound. Just connect to the Specdrums app and tap on anything - clothes, drawings, food, furniture - to create and mix sounds, beats, and loops based on the vibrant hues you just interacted with. It's a genius concept that offers an accessible, portable, and tactical way to discover the art of music creation, and it also happens to look hella cool.