KuaiFit wearable trainer wants you to leave your phone at home

Taking a coach with you when you go out for a run might seem like a shortcut to a new PB, but having to give them a piggyback will only slow you down. KuaiFit’s Sport headphones combine the heart-rate sensor, music player and accelerometer in one, with training packages available to download (from US$0.99) that react to the biometric data you generate and help you to improve via voice feedback - no phone required. The standard headphones will set you back £159, but if you prefer two wheels to two legs you can get the cycling package, which includes a separate power and cadence sensor, for £209. Hey, slow down!