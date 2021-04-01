The GSW-H1000 is Casio's first Wear OS powered G-Shock smartwatch

Casio is about to launch its first ever G-Shock smartwatch powered by Google's Wear OS operating system. It's called the GSW-H1000, and it's a fitness-focused timepiece packed with a swathe of functionality including activity goals and fitness tracking. The hardy titanium-backed device - which is shock resistant and water resistant up to 200 meters - includes an optical sensor, built-in compass, accelerometer, pyrometer, altitude and air pressure sensor, and GPS functionality. That means it can capture reams and reams of data on distance, speed, pace, calories burned, heart rate zones, and more, letting users analyse their workout regimes in microscopic detail. A dual-layer monochrome and colour display is capable of dishing out that measurement data on the fly, and can be tweaked using a variety of customisation options. There's no word on a release date as yet, but we do know it'll retail for £599 in the UK when it eventually hits shelves.