Golf-friendly Tag Heuer smartwatch helps in your quest for a hole-in-one

Unless your name’s Rory McIlroy or Justin Rose, chances are you need all the help you can get when you’re out on the course, so Tag Heuer has released a special golf edition of its Connected Modular smartwatch. With a special clubhouse-friendly design that includes a white strap with green stitching and a black ceramic bezel that’s engraved with the numbers 1 to 18, the Golf Edition’s caddy skills include showing you the distance to the green, recording shot distance and helping with club selection. It includes 3D mapping of 39,000 different courses around the world and runs Android Wear, so it does all the standard smartwatch stuff too, plus there’s an accompanying mobile app in case you fancy using a bigger screen. Available from April for £1600, the special edition package comes with an extra strap and three Tag-branded balls. Seems they missed a trick by not making it fore.