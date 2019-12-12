The GeoZilla Tracker is a global GPS beacon for those who love to lose things

If you’re the sort of person who’s always misplacing your car keys, mobile phone, family pet, or cherished loved one, the GeoZilla Tracker ($49.99) will be right up your street. The tiny tracker will help you keep a watchful eye on whatever it is you keep losing, and works by using GPS and Cell ID technology to dish out real-time location updates to a companion app. It even features an SOS button that immediately broadcasts its location along with a text, email, or app notification when tapped, and offers worldwide coverage for total peace of mind.