With Garmin’s new Tactix Charlie GPS watch, you’ll never get lost again

Time for a big ol’ home truth: your current watch isn’t tactical enough. Sure, it might have GPS, but does it come with pre-loaded topographic maps, water resistance up to 100 metres, compatibility with night vision goggles, and a Jumpmaster mode for when you’re leaping out of planes? Do you need all these features? Probably not, but you never know when MI6 are gonna come calling. Naturally, Tactix Charlie is packing everything you’d expect from a high end Garmin, including both GPS and GLONASS, a 3-axis compass, a heart rate monitor, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. Smart notifications are supported too, and you get a number of fitness tracking modes. It’ll launch in a month or so for $749.99.