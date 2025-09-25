The OnePlus 15 is on the way – here’s why you’ll want it

OnePlus has announced thatthe OnePlus 15 premium smartphone will soon debut from the company. OnePlus says it’ll be here in the ” coming weeks” but we only know outline details for now.

We’d suggest this probably means a launch during October at some point – the company has done events in this timeframe before, notably in 2023 when it launched the excellent OnePlus Open, which itself should get a new version soon.

The reason for OnePlus’ confirmation happening this week is that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit event is happening at the moment, and the chip designer has launched its very latest hardware in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with OnePlus now confirmed to be using the new chip in the OnePlus 15. This is no surprise of course, OnePlus usually utilises Qualcomm’s top end chips in its flagship phones. We’ve got more details on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and been hands on with an early prototype handset, too.

The key thing is that the performance of the chip seems a real step up from the last generation (albeit under controlled conditions) and OnePlus also highlights that the OnePlus 15 will “be a performance powerhouse… designed to stay cool even under intense load, it pushes performance and redefines mobile gaming excellence.”

We’ve known for a little while that the OnePlus 15 would dump Hasselblad as a partner – the photography company has worked with OnePlus for several years to help fine-tune its camera tech. This time, OnePlus has developed its own DetailMax image engine, so it’ll be really interesting to see how it performs when we review OnePlus 15. OnePlus claims it can capture “images that feel breathtakingly clear and truly real.”

“For more than a decade, OnePlus and Qualcomm Technologies have moved in lockstep to redefine what a flagship can be,’’ said Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus. “With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, the OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward, delivering the speed, intelligence and efficiency our users demand today and into the future.”

OnePlus adds that “more details about OnePlus 15 will be released over the coming weeks” so expect a drip-feed of information, probably starting with some more details about the camera setup.