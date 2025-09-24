The Xiaomi 15T Pro is a fine-looking flagship killer that will charge in 15 mins

Xiaomi has announced the 15T and 15T Pro upcoming smartphones for Europe at an event in Munich, Germany. I’ve been using the 15T Pro (starting from £79/€799) for a few days and I’ll bring you a full review soon, but it’s a powerful flagship that’s available at a competitive price point.

While the 15T is clearly not at the same level as you’ll hear from the specs below, its £599/€649 price point makes it very competitive against the sub-flagship segment including the recent Google Pixel 10.

As I reported yesterday, Xiaomi is about to debut the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro in China, but the company treats Europe differently than its home market of China and is still a generation behind (there’s no Xiaomi 16 series, seemingly to match Apple’s iPhone 17 series marketing).

Xiaomi 15T Pro uses the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, while Xiaomi 15T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra (though this isn’t the very latest from MediaTek). The Xiaomi 3D IceLoop System uses sealed vapour and liquid chambers for cooling.

The 15T Pro’s aluminium unibody phone boasts a 6.83in display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 7i with super-narrow 1.5mm bezels, 144Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits.

There’s a 5500mAh battery on board and both phones feature HyperCharge tech so you can power them up quickly up to 90W wired and 50W wireless. That means you can juice your phone in just 15 minutes!

Once again the camera system has been developed with Leica and it’s a triple 50MP Leica Summilux main, ultrawide and telephoto setup on the 15T. The 15T Pro has a Leica 5x Pro periscope telephoto lens instead. This boasts a 10x optical zoom and up to 20x Ultra Zoom instead for longer range shooting

Multiple focal lengths are offered – from 15mm to 230mm on the Pro. The main camera boasts a ƒ/1.7 aperture on the base version a ƒ/1.62 aperture on the Pro variant. The 15T Pro also goes further with a Light Fusion 900 image sensor with a 13.5 EV high dynamic range for enhanced tonal accuracy.

Xiaomi HyperIsland on the redesigned HyperOS 3 – available on the 15T series –pops up live activities and streamlined notifications, much like Apple’s Dynamic Island. HyperConnect will further enhance the cross-device experience between Xiaomi devices.

You’re also now able to use Xiaomi phones with Apple devices such as the Mac and iPad and use touch to share with the iPhone. There are also plenty of updates to HyperAI, including noise suppression for voice recording.

Master Portrait now includes new bokeh effects for background light including Wide and Bubbles and you can naturally fine tune the effects and focal length.

The 15T now features Xiaomi Offline Communication globally, so you can use direct voice commination between devices up to 1.9km apart even if you don’t have Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Older devices will get HyperOS 3 starting in October.

The 15T Pro is available in a new mocha gold colour in addition to grey and black while the 15T has rose gold instead.

Xiaomi 15T Pro versions

– 12GB+1024GB, £799

– 12GB+512GB, £699

– 12GB+256GB, £649

Xiaomi 15T versions

– 12GB+512GB, £599

– 12GB+256GB, £549

At the event, Xiaomi also revealed the €159 Watch S4, a small and lightweight 41mm watch plus the €149 OpenWear Stereo Pro earhook headphones. It also talked about the €299 Redmi Pad 2 Pro 12in tablet which boasts a massive 12000mAh battery.