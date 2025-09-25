The Tudor 1926 Luna has instantly become my favourite dress watch from the brand

Just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival, Tudor has unveiled its first-ever watch with a moon phase complication – and it might just be the most elegant dress watch the brand has ever made. Called the 1926 Luna, it’s a refined new take on the classic 1926 line.

The timing of its release is deliberate. In Chinese tradition, the Mid-Autumn Festival centres on the moon, which symbolises family unity and togetherness. That connection made the occasion a perfect fit for Tudor to debut its new complication.

The 1926 collection itself takes its name from the year “The Tudor” trademark was registered by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf. Known for its elegant designs and vintage cues, they’re perfect watches if you want an understated daily watch that isn’t a chunky Black Bay or Pelagos.

Adding a moon phase complication to the 1926 model gives it a touch of drama and interest without losing the simplicity that defines the range.

The 39mm stainless steel case (10mm thick) houses three new dial variations: blue, black, and a champagne dial that was personally influenced by brand ambassador Jay Chou.

Each features a moon phase display at 6 o’clock, framed by a polished bevel. The champagne model is the standout – its “phantom moonlight gold” disc hides behind a black cut-out, gradually revealed as the moon waxes and wanes.

Inside beats the Swiss self-winding calibre T607-9, a chronometer-grade movement with a power reserve that keeps the lunar cycle running as accurately as it does the hours and minutes. For a complication that’s often reserved for high-end, formal pieces, it’s refreshing to see Tudor integrate it into one of its more accessible lines.

The dials themselves remain true to the 1926 formula: domed for a vintage feel, with applied Arabic numerals, arrow-shaped markers, and sword-style hands.

As with every Tudor 1926, the steel bracelet plays a big role in the design. Made up of seven links, with polished centres and brushed outers, it’s super comfortable and refined.

At £2210 (approx. US$3000), the 1926 Luna offers serious value. I think it’s the best dress watch Tudor has made so far. It’s both practical and features one of my favourite complications.

Liked this? Swatch adds to its Neon watch collection, and I’m having trouble picking a favourite