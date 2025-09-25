Infinix HOT 60 Pro+: The World’s Thinnest 3D Curved Display Smartphone makes a bold splash

Most smartphones today blend together in an unrecognisable blur – another flat slab, another uninspiring, boring finish. But not the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+.

Officially certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest 3D curved display smartphone, it comes in at a razor-thin 5.95 mm and weighs just 155 g.

But despite its impossibly slim profile, it still packs a 5160 mAh all-day battery, a vivid AMOLED display, and a camera system built around a 50 MP Sony sensor. And there’s far more under the surface.

This is a phone designed to turn heads. Bold in colour, slim in hand, and powerful, here’s everything you need to know about the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+.

A design that turns heads

At first glance, the HOT 60 Pro+ is all about sleek sophistication. It’s thinner than any curved-screen rival, thanks to a new fibreglass back panel and a clever Maximized Structured Space design that reorganises over 1,100 internal components into a flatter layout.

The end result? A millimetre-level breakthrough that trims thickness by an incredible 12.5 per cent over its predecessor.

And despite its featherweight feel, it’s tougher than it looks. A unibody aerospace-grade aluminium frame boosts hardness, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i doubles drop resistance and triples scratch resistance, and the whole phone passes a 1.5 m drop test with flying colours.

Add IP65 dust and water resistance, and you’ve got a device that’s slimmer than ever, yet reassuringly durable.

It looks the part too. Infinix’s refreshed design language introduces bold colourways: Coral Tides, Misty Violet, Moco Cyber Green (with a special Leather Texture Edition), Sonic Yellow, Titanium Silver, and Sleek Black.

Coral Tides in particular stands out – a striking red-blue blend inspired by Komodo Island’s pink beaches – while details like the floating camera module and Active Halo lighting add extra flourish.

In a world of bland black rectangles, the HOT 60 Pro+ is refreshingly vibrant.

Power that lasts

Perhaps the biggest surprise here (considering the ultra-slim record-breaking design), is battery life.

Slim phones are often praised for their sleek design, but their battery life is usually a major compromise. The HOT 60 Pro+ bucks the trend with the industry’s thinnest 5160 mAh cell. Compared with its predecessor, it is slimmer yet packs a larger battery. Built with advanced non-silicon chemistry, it delivers an energy density of 810 Wh/L, squeezes into just 4.04 mm of thickness, and retains over 80% health after 1,800 charge cycles – an impressive five years of typical use.

When you do run low, 45W Wired FastCharge tops up in around an hour, with safeguards like overnight charging protection for long-term battery health.

In other words, the age-old compromise between thinness and battery life is no more.

A screen that dazzles

That impossibly thin frame still makes room for a showpiece display – a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a crisp 1.5K hardware-level resolution and a fluid 144 Hz refresh rate.

Colours pop thanks to full DCI-P3 coverage and 10-bit depth, while a peak brightness of 4500 nits keeps everything legible even in direct sunlight. And in true AMOLED fashion, blacks are true, rich, and oh so deep.

It’s not just about dazzle, though – it’s about comfort too. Eye-care features such as AI Gaming Eye Protection and Sleep Aid Mode dynamically adjust colour temperature and brightness for long sessions, reducing fatigue whether you’re gaming late or watching films on your commute..

50MP SONY IMX882 Camera, Capture the Moments That Matter

Flip it around, and the 50 MP SONY IMX882 main camera takes centre stage. With a 56% larger sensor area and 65% more light intake than the previous gen, the HOT 60 Pro+ snaps brighter, cleaner results, even in challenging, dim conditions.

Elsewhere, Infinix’s AI RAW algorithm works directly at the RAW data level, improving clarity, dynamic range, and low-light realism, delivering shots that hold up whether your subject is standing with a glaring backlight, or in a dimly-lit pub.

There’s also 2x lossless zoom for portraits without compromise, and an upgraded Vlog mode that stitches together clips with built-in templates. In other words, it’s the perfect setup for creators who want shareable, polished content on the fly.

Serious performance, smooth gaming

Under the hood, the HOT 60 Pro+ marks the global debut of MediaTek’s Helio G200 processor.

Built on a 6 nm process, it pairs two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores with a Mali-G57 GPU, pushing past 450,000 in Antutu benchmarks. Everyday performance is snappy, and gaming feels smoother thanks to Infinix’s Esport Pro Engine – an end-to-end system that optimises touch response, frame stability, and network reliability.

Keeping everything cool is Infinix’s most advanced thermal setup yet – an 11-layer cooling system with a 0.33 mm vapour chamber (the thinnest in the industry), and extra graphite layers across the frame and camera. Compared with its predecessor, this highly efficient system improves overall cooling performance by 8%, and in heavy-load scenarios, it can lower the peak SoC temperature by up to 5°C.

As a result, even the longest gaming sessions stay consistent instead of being throttled, and there’s even a built-in hardware gyroscope, which unlocks more precise motion control.

Smarter everyday experiences

The HOT 60 Pro+ doesn’t stop at raw power. It builds in clever features that feel genuinely useful day to day.

NFC Touch Transfer makes sharing files as simple as tapping phones together, while 360-degree card reading makes contactless payments smoother.

UltraLink Free Call also lets two Pro+ devices chat over Bluetooth without any mobile network – handy for festivals or hiking trips, or any outdoor situations where staying connected is critical, even up to 1.5 km apart.

You’ll also find an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with JBL-certified sound, and a software suite tailored for longevity.

XOS 15.1.1 arrives with fresh visuals, new Always-On Display options, and TÜV SÜD’s fluency certification, promising smooth performance for 60 months.

Infinix has also committed to three major Android upgrades (taking you from Android 15 to 18) and five years of security patches, so this isn’t a phone that will feel outdated any time soon.

AI tailored for the next generation

Where the HOT 60 Pro+ really comes into its own, though, is with its AI smarts – designed to boost creativity, productivity, and efficiency.

A one-tap shortcut launches Infinix’s assistant for instant on-screen Q&A and cross-app actions, while productivity tools like real-time call translation, automatic meeting summaries, and AI-powered note-taking make everyday tasks slicker.

Creatives have plenty of tools at their disposal as well – AI Vogue Portraits for stylised shots, AI Eraser 2.0 for removing distractions, and AI Image Extender for framing photos just the way you like.

The AI is also baked into XOS 15.1.1. With Memory Fusion 4.0 for smoother multitasking, App Flash Launch for faster startup times, and Sensory Scheduling 2.0 for better resource management, the HOT 60 Pro+ stays sharp and efficient long after most phones slow down. It’s an AI toolkit tailored to the next generation of users who want to do more, faster.

Meet the HOT 60 Pro

The HOT 60 Pro shares its flagship sibling’s DNA – the same Helio G200 processor, 6.78 in 1.5K 144 Hz AMOLED screen, 5160 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging, and a 50 MP main camera.

Where it differs is in the details that make it a personalised choice. Chief among them is the dedicated AI Button, giving one-press access to the assistant for faster multitasking and cross-app shortcuts.

It also comes dressed in its own exclusive colourways – Sapphire Blue, Jungle Breath, and Orange Rose Valley – bringing the same bold spirit as the Pro+ but in a slightly different flavour.

Like its sibling, it offers durability, a long-lasting battery, JBL-certified audio, and that high-brightness AMOLED display, but wraps it all up with its own identity.

In short, the HOT 60 Pro inherits flagship DNA but adds a practical, personalised twist. It stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pro+, giving users a choice between the world-record-thin flagship or a variant that’s just as capable with its own unique spin.

Slim, stylish, and seriously capable

The Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ isn’t just another phone. It’s a record-breaker – the thinnest curved display smartphone in the world – but it doesn’t trade strength or stamina to get there.

With a dazzling screen, creative camera system, playful design, and features that feel thoughtfully useful, it’s the rare handset that balances fashion with function.

For more information, visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/HOT-60-Pro%2B