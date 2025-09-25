Get this brilliant Samsung QLED 4K TV for just £269

EE’s Tech Drops see some great value deals on the latest tech and its latest offer on a 4K TV is no exception.

You can get Samsung’s Q7F QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart AI TV for just £269 – saving £100 at its cheapest-ever price if you use the EE app to buy it. Now, this is for the 43in version, but you can also get the 50in version for £449 or the 55in version for not much more at £479. If you’re in the US, you can pick this TV up from Amazon.com from $378 upwards.

EE Tech Drops are available to everyone, but EE’s own mobile and broadband customers get early access to the deals with alerts up to 24 hours in advance.

The Samsung Q7F features 4K upscaling, a QLED panel, Motion Xcelerator for smooth, fast-paced action as well as adaptive sound, which fine-tunes the audio depending on what you’re watching. It’ll also automatically adjust brightness based on ambient light, too. And there are some great software bells and whistles on this set too including the Samsung Gaming Hub and Samsung TV Plus which gives you direct access to top streaming platforms.

And, being a Samsung TV, it’s also compatible with SmartThings to control your smart home by managing appliances, alerts and devices directly from your TV.

If you want to take out EE TV and broadband at the moment, there’s also a great offer where you can get it for £1 a month for six months. Plus you can also enjoy six months of Apple TV+ on EE at present, too, if you add it on to your EE package.