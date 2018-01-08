Garmin’s Forerunner 645 Music helps you jog on with motivational tunes

Like an almost-great triathlete who can do everything except sprint finish, Garmin’s sports watches have always had one big weakness – a lack of built-in music playback. As its name suggests, the Forerunner 645 Music (£400) changes that, bringing the option of storing 500 songs on its internal storage or offlining Deezer songs (if you’re a premium subscriber). Connect it to some Bluetooth headphones, and you’ll be able to enjoy the strangely liberating feeling of running without the phablet that you’ve always claimed is the reason for your woeful 5km times. With GPS, Garmin Pay and a seven day battery life, it’s shaping up be a fine sporty alternative to the Apple Watch and Garmin’s own Vivoactive 3.