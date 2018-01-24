Garmin’s Approach X10 is a golf wearable that keeps it simple

Our biggest golfing success stories have all taken place on Wii Sports, but for those who spend their weekends lugging real clubs around, a wearable can help you get that bit more out of your game. While Garmin’s Approach X10 does nothing we haven’t seen before, its reasonably wallet-friendly £159.99 price tag makes it appealing to newbies and seasoned golfers alike. The GPS band’s teeny touchscreen displays the precise distance to greens, warns you about hazards, and it always knows exactly how far away you are from the pin. The Green View feature also shows you the true layout of the green so you can properly plan your shot. With 41,000 courses supported and more to be added each year, it’s a wearable you can use all over the world, and unless you’re spectacularly terrible at golf, the 12-hour battery life should see you around every hole with plenty of time to spare. The Approach X10 goes on sale January 28.