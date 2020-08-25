The Fitbit Versa 3 improves on Fitbit’s most popular smartwatch

Somewhat maddeningly for a smartwatch designed to be your ideal running companion, the first two Fitbit Versa smartwatches didn’t feature built-in GPS, meaning to track your routes they needed to piggyback your phone’s. Happily, it’s third-time lucky with the Versa 3, which adds on-device GPS for phone-free tracking. It’s still able to track your heart rate and an enormous range of exercises, with a detailed breakdown of your performance stats in the Fitbit app to help you keep on top of your goals. Also new for the Versa 3 is built-in Google Assistant, which joins Alexa from the previous model, while Android users can send quick replies to messages on the built-in mic. Swimproof up to 50m and sporting Fitbit’s traditional 6+ day battery life, the new and improved Versa is available to pre-order now for £200.