The fashion-focused Misfit Vapor 2 gets NFC and GPS

We weren’t blown away by the original Misfit Vapor, but its sequel gains a few smartwatch staples that could make it a bit more of a hit. The biggest additions are NFC and built-in GPS. The former means you can now use Google Pay on the tube and in shops, while the latter enables you to ditch your phone on a run. You can now choose between a 41mm and 46mm stainless case, making the Vapor 2 more accommodating to all wrist sizes than its 44mm-only predecessor. Otherwise, it’s pretty much the same ticker. You still get a rounded touchscreen AMOLED display, 4GB of storage, a now aging Snapdragon 2100 processor, and Google Assistant powered by Wear OS. Pick one up from October 30th, with prices starting at £215.