Dodge doc’s smalltalk and the squeezy arm cuff with Omron’s HeartGuide Smartwatch

Cuffed up, worrying your parking just ran out at the doctor’s – so 2017. Omron, producer of home blood-pressure monitors (not 80s ponzi schemes) has made a sleek smartwatch that does the same job from your wrist. An inflatable in the band (reinforced with material used in the airbags of NASA’s Mars Landing – sturdy) takes pressure with the push of a button. It can also automatically take readings through the night – the best time, according to Omron – and with a battery lasting two weeks or fifty inflations, it won’t be forever nagging you for a recharge. Data decants to an app for sending directly to your doc, which could really benefit those who need one of these for medical reasons. If granted US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in March, Omron’s progeny will be the first wearable medically trusted to monitor blood-pressure. Nifty. Naturally, it does all smartwatch basics like sleep and step-tracking, too. Omron hope to launch HeartGuide in August, with a working RRP of $349.