Citizen’s latest Tsuno watches are for subtle Star Wars fans

Are you not quite ready to shout your Star Wars obsession from the rooftops, but want to represent the Light or Dark side of the Force wherever you go? The new Citizen Tsuno collection wants to put a more subtle nod to the sci-fi epic on your wrist.

Announced on Star Wars Day (naturally), the collection is a four-watch series that portrays four of the series’ more iconic characters: droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, and Sith Lords Darth Maul and Darth Vader.

The watch cases, straps and complications have been styled to give just a hint of each character. You might not pick up the reference at first glance, but look a little closer and the hints are all there. For R2-D2, a silver case and strap is paired with a white dial and sub-dials coloured to match the droid’s distinctive body panels. C-3PO gets a gold case and strap, with glow in the dark sub-dials patterned to mimic the droid’s eyes.

The two Sith-inspired models get black cases and straps. For Darth Maul, there’s a red and black watch face, yellow sub-dials and matching tsuno push buttons. The chronograph hands on the Darth Vader model match his Jedi and Sith lightsabres, while the complications match his suit’s life support system.

The case design was influenced by Citizen’s first chronograph watch, the Challenge Timer, which launched in 1972. The unofficial “Tsuno” name came from the crown being placed at the 12 o’clock position, with a horn-like button on either side of it. A more overt engraved Star Wars logo and character illustration is found on the rear case. All are made from stainless steel with 38mm spherical crystal glass faces.

The Citizen Tsuno collection will go on sale this Autumn. Prices start at £249 for the R2-D2 themed model, rising to £279 for the C-3P0, Darth Vader and Darth Maul models.