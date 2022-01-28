Casio’s Rubik’s Cube collab is a colourful timepiece for retro puzzlers

Committed cubers are never caught without a hexahedron to hand. But even the keenest puzzlers would think twice about strapping an actual Rubik’s cube to their wrist. For a neater nod to the parallelepiped puzzle, try this Casio collab.

With a face featuring three sides of the classic technicolour toy, the G-Shock GAE-2100RC-1AER is styled as an homage to the Seventies solvable.

• Buy the Casio G-Shock GAE-2100RC-1AER here

Built around the rugged GA-2100, the special-edition ticker is tough enough to withstand the ire of a stumped puzzler. Equipped with Casio’s carbon core guard tech, the slimline shell is shock-resistant and good for a dunking down to 200 metres. Handy if you’re into underwater solving. Which is very much a thing.

While there’s nothing on the watch itself to solve (apart from the time), swappable octagonal bezels let you easily mix up colour combos – just like your favourite cube can do. Plus vibrant highlights and Rubik’s branding on the band leave no doubt as to the heritage that inspires its design.

The timer function should be useful for Speedcubers, while a weekday indicator at the edge of the illuminated analogue-digital display will be handy for those who take a little longer to cogitate the options.

Fancy some new wristwear ahead of the World Cube Association Continental Championships 2022? Yours for £139, the Casio G-Shock GAE-2100RC-1AER is available from 9 February – shipping in its own appropriately themed cube.

• The Bluetooth-enabled GoCube will turn you into a Rubik’s Cube wizard